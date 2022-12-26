DP Gachagua needs to find important things to do

Triviality • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should “look at the more important things and drop the minor ones”, says Githuku Mungai. The DP, he adds, recently asked the people of Nyeri whether he should greet President William Ruto for them on his return to Nairobi and ask him to go and say thanks to them for voting for him. “That is the way it should be.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Politicking • Some four months into office, Ruth Gituma is surprised that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance top brass are still in election mode. Says she: “Every opportunity the leadership gets, if it’s not about me, myself and I, then it is about Mt Kenya (sic) will do this and that. There are other communities, too. Are these leaders aware Kenyans are yearning for services?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Heroes • The 2022 KCPE exam candidates, whose results have just been released, are all heroes, “having schooled in Covid-19-shortened school year”, says X. N. Iraki. “Let’s give credit where it’s due. The government’s decision to recover lost time was foresighted. The lessons on using limited time should be applied in secondary school and beyond. Hongera, watoto wetu!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tax guzzlers • Kenya Airways and Kenya Power “have continued to punish their customers with their ridiculously astronomical charges”, says Carey Yiembe, disappointed that the government still rewards them with bailouts. “Who will rescue wananchi, whose taxes are being squandered? They should float or sink on their own. We’ve had enough of this government circus.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Road hogs • A major tragedy looms on Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way) in Nairobi, due to “blatant violation of traffic rules”, says Job Otieno. “Motorists make illegal turns between the Forces Memorial Hospital-Kenyatta Market intersection, creating a gridlock. Can police crack down on rogue drivers to bring an end to the chaos?” Job pleads. His contact is [email protected]