Greatest • World football governing body Fifa has finally put its big stamp with its verdict on the debate as to who between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest star, with Argentina’s victory in Qatar, says Jim Webo. “Now, the better behaved of the two men has added the World Cup to his many accolades, including his seven Ballon d’Ors. Messi has proved that he is the real GOAT.”

Noise • Dogs barking incessantly day and night is such a big menace for the residents, especially of Whispers Avenue at Gigiri, Nairobi, moans Shainaz Khan. She wishes the city county could “make sure that we don’t have endless sleepless nights”! Her complaints to the dog owners about the noisy nuisance, she adds, have fallen on deaf ears.

Her contact is [email protected]

Fairness • As impeached Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza waits for the Senate to determine her fate, Shukri Osman says feels her pain, no matter her shortcomings. “Sometimes, democracy is painful, but so many men ganging up against a woman and lynching her politically is worse. She deserves another chance. Please find it in your hearts to let her do this.”

His contact is [email protected]

Speed limit • A resident of Maanzoni in Machakos County, Jayne Stoeklin, says she was excited when the Nairobi Expressway was opened, but not anymore! “Why have a speed limit of 80km/h on a fenced dual road, with no pedestrians, no crossings, and no boda boda? All other dual highways have a speed limit of 110Km/h. Could it be a cash cow for somebody?”

Good hosts • The World Cup in Qatar, Silas Nyambok notes, has been described as “the best ever”. While bidding to host it, he recalls, there were bribery claims, as the Gulf nation floored some big contenders such as England after “taking good care of Fifa, especially African football presidents”. He poses: “Can we then term this as necessary or purposeful bribery?”

His contact is [email protected]

