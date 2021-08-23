Court ruling dealt a blow to BBI proponents

End of madness • The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents, S. K. Chege recalls, “moved around the country, insulting judges and shouting themselves hoarse that ‘reggae’ could not be stopped”. Now that the Court of Appeal has “put a stop to the madness”, he poses, what will they say? “This is a good day for Kenya. Kudos to the High Court and Court of Appeal judges.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Window • The Court of Appeal judgment that trashed the BBI was a devastating blow to the proponents, says Churchill Amatha. “At the altar was the BBI report. A lot of resources had been expended on this. Previously, when things were not done right, courts gave a window for correction. The court should have given two years to put in caveats for future initiatives.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Disagreement • Having got sick and tired of being “served the BBI menu three times a day”, Carey Yiembe is glad the Court of Appeal “has finally brought the nightmare to an end”. The only constitutional amendment needed right now, he says, is to determine what should happen if the President and the deputy disagree while in office and fail to perform their duties.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Full bus • Although he fully supported the Transport ministry’s recent directive to have matatus carry passengers at full capacity, easing a Covid-19 restriction, Boris Itika says that has come with its own share of challenges and health risks. “Conductors and passengers must wear face masks and avoid touching their faces as they open the windows for fresh air.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Curfew • Outside the political arena, President Kenyatta’s second biggest headache is Covid-19, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “Going by the statistics, the country should be locked down but he cannot, for fear of looming riots. From the mountaintops, crowds want the curfew lifted. It’s like the crowds that demanded the release of Barnabas and crucifixion of Jesus.” His contact is [email protected]