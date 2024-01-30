Complete renovation of City Stadium

Buildings • The conditions for the approval of plans for the construction of new buildings, especially in the urban areas, should include the planting of trees or other vegetation, says Willis O. Aguko. He adds: “By doing this, officials who vet and endorse the building plans will be boosting the tree planting campaign and enhancing the national greening agenda.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Meru • Is Muriri Market in Meru County right at the centre of Kenya? asks Silas Nyambok. While travelling along the Meru-Maua highway recently, Silas checked his Google Map App to confirm the location. “The icon appeared to be bang at the centre on the Kenyan map. Could this centre be of strategic interest to be scientifically established and beaconed?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bullfighter • The Kenya Veterinary Association, Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals, and World Animal Protection should condemn the horrible treatment of politician Boni Khalwale’s bull that gored its caretaker to death, says Titus Muchiri. “It was inhumane to corner and chop off the bullfighting champion's body parts while it was still alive.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Shilling • The Kenya shilling has depreciated so much against the United States dollar and other foreign currencies that the Central Bank of Kenya no longer gives regular updates on how it’s fairing, remarks Benjamin Kibias. “They reported was January 4. This has forced those of us who used to depend on this credible source to seek the mean rate elsewhere.” His contact is [email protected].

***

City Stadium • The renovation of the iconic City Stadium in Nairobi has been going for ages, laments Nicholas Murithi. “The stadium, which is vital for the development of soccer, has been neglected.” The city county government and the Sports ministry, he pleads, should hasten the repairs, as the country will co-host Afcon 2027 with Uganda and Tanzania. His contact is [email protected].