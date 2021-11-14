Caning not a solution to indiscipline in schools

Discipline • Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s apparent call for the return of the cane, describing it as administering “six of the best”, won’t solve the rampant indiscipline in schools, says Stephen Njuru. “School heads should listen to students’ grievances and also allow them to have entertainment on some days and prevent prefects from disciplining their fellow students.” His contact is [email protected].

Black book • The government should have the behaviour of students monitored and recorded from the day they first join school, says Eliab Otiato. “They should record mistakes made by the child and pass them on from lower classes to the highest level. We used to have ‘black books’ in school that shaped learners. Such records are used in developed countries.” His contact is [email protected].

Fraud • Frustrated Safaricom subscriber Nitesh Shah wishes chairman Michael Joseph and CEO Peter Ndegwa could end his agony. “They seem to have no regard for minority shareholders or small customers. I suffered M-Pesa fraud in April last year; obviously, staff were involved. They’re contemptuously ignoring my correspondence. It’s a shame!” His contact is [email protected].

Nuisance • After allowing illegal toilets, restaurants and bars on the Tradewinds access road, Kwale County workers “are disturbing the peace at the weekend, banging and grinding”, an “elderly” Pauline McKenzie moans. “All week it’s peaceful until Saturday morning. Nema officials don’t answer calls and police won’t do anything. I feel I’m being harassed.” Her contact is [email protected].

Legacy • Retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga risks destroying the reputation he built during his tenure and before, says Tim Lyani. “He made many positive changes in the Judiciary, through his transformation agenda. But his decision to travel to Canada to bring back Miguna Miguna will reduce him to an activist, which he outgrew when he became the CJ.” His contact is [email protected].