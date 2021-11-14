Caning not a solution to indiscipline in schools

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha makes a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the top five pupils who emerged winners of Pwani Oil national essay competition at Kikambala Plant in Kilifi County on September 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • School heads should listen to students’ grievances and also allow them to have entertainment on some days, Stephen Njuru.
  • Retired Chief Justice Willy Mutunga risks destroying the reputation he built during his tenure and before, says Tim Lyani.

Discipline • Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha’s apparent call for the return of the cane, describing it as administering “six of the best”, won’t solve the rampant indiscipline in schools, says Stephen Njuru. “School heads should listen to students’ grievances and also allow them to have entertainment on some days and prevent prefects from disciplining their fellow students.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.