Banks move core business to other institutions as CBK increases bas lending rate

Selling money • Even before the Central Bank of Kenya increased the base lending rate recently, commercial banks “had already moved their core business of selling money to other institutions”, Jediel Muthuri claims.

These, he adds, are auctioneers and security firms that operate ATMs and also agents.

“Banks have been left with minimal staff as saccos do most of the work.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Darkness • A resident of Nairobi’s Lang’ata Estate, Job Otieno, says the broken-down and non-functioning streetlights in the neighbourhood should be repaired as this poses a security risk.

The most affected places are Southfield and Uhuru Gardens Phase 2 estates.

“Thugs have been taking advantage of the darkness at night to unleash terror on the people.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Danger • Kenya Power electricity users in Muhoroni, especially in the Koru area of Kisumu County, “have thrown caution to the winds”, notes Damson Opiyo Onger.

“The electric cables are hanging as low as two metres over access roads. The local office has failed to act. Tree branches and twigs are also covering high-voltage cables. Is the power utility listening?”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Matatus • The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and traffic police should crack down on matatus carrying excess passengers, Lincoln E. Oyigo appeals.

But he’s full praise for matatu operators on the Buxton-Malindi route.

“They don’t overload like those on the Likoni-Ukunda and Mombasa-Mariakani routes. Please come to our rescue.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Tribute • The passing away of Sunday Nation columnist Gerry Loughran “has left a big void”, says Alnashir D. Walji.

“His ‘Letter from London’ was witty and interspersed with humour and thrilling anecdotes. It reminded me of ‘Letter from America’ that was eloquently read on the BBC by Alistair Cook, whose sarcasm was simply amazing. This was incisive journalism.”

His contact is [email protected].