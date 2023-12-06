Government must tax people less and ease the cost of living

Economy • The Kenya Kwanza government must up its game and build a strong economy to enhance prosperity and give the people better opportunities, tax them less and ease the cost of living, opines Raphael Obonyo.

“As we mark ‘Kenya at 60’, the government must provide solutions as the people are really suffering. They want a government that delivers for them.”

Karma • Karma is real, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi, disappointed with the government’s performance so far.

“Those in the government today were opposed to most of the things they are now introducing, though under different names. Huduma Namba was opposed but has been rebaptised Maisha Namba. People had to go to court to stop it. This is, truly, Karma.”

Big slum • Nairobi is fast deteriorating into one big slum with “chaos and disorder, rubbish, potholes, hoodlums, shady and dirty kiosks, and poor drainage and flooding all over”, claims Charles Jowi.

“What became of Governor Johnson Sakaja’s greening promise to make it a modern city? The Nairobi Metropolitan Services should be recalled to reclaim the city’s lost glory.”

Appreciation • While advocates feting themselves for professional excellence is a good idea, many don’t treat their staff well, says Jimmy Thumbi.

“Behind the celebrations is that painful reality. Their success is made possible by employees but there was no mention of the secretaries, clerks and process servers, who break their backs to keep the offices running.”

Grief • Bye bye Gerry, says Mwangi Wanjohi, mourning veteran Sunday Nation columnist Gerry Loughran.

“I’ve been reading the ‘Letter from London’ for a long time (can’t figure out how long). He was undoubtedly a writer par excellence. His wit and choice of topics were unmatched. He responded to all the emails I sent him. I’ll surely miss him.”

