Amend cap on election campaign spending

To cap it all • The cap on election campaign spending announced by IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati, though good, is a joke, remarks Kevin Lema. “A person who can afford billions for transport, marketing, bribes and so on won’t lack Sh2 million to pay fines. They should amend the gazette notice to read ‘billion’ and politicians will think twice before they break the rules.” His contact is [email protected]

Bursary boost • The proposal by Dr Kilemi Mwiria, a former Education assistant minister, for a “centrally controlled bursary scheme couldn’t have come at a better time”, says Dr Odidi Owiti. “The media are awash with stranded deserving candidates while the politically controlled schemes at the constituencies and wards are riddled with nepotism.” His contact is [email protected]

Skill imports • Many huge infrastructural projects are being implemented but there is no robust mentorship programme for our young engineers and technicians, says Thomas Yebei. “I expected to see trainees from the NYS, military and technical institutions at these projects. It will be a pity if, in 10 years, road or rail construction is still dominated by foreigners.” His contact is [email protected].

Thirsty for paint • While the students of Mugoiri Girls School in Murang’a County would love to quench their thirst, Joe Gachanja says Coca-Cola Bottlers should urgently do something about its dilapidated billboard. “The signboard at the school gate could do with a fresh coat of paint. I almost missed the entrance during a visit to the chilly ridges of the Aberdares.” His contact is [email protected]

Sleeping on the job • Looking at some of the new residential estates on Nairobi’s outskirts, Henry Ruhiu says something stands out like a sore thumb. “Nothing worries me like the evident lack of planning. I don’t see the departments of Planning and Public Health working. You will notice narrow alleys and sewage spewing everywhere.” His contact is [email protected]