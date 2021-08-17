Amend cap on election campaign spending

Wafula Chebukati

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati addressing during the Editors and IEBC Consultative Meeting in Mombasa on August 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

To cap it all • The cap on election campaign spending announced by IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati, though good, is a joke, remarks Kevin Lema. “A person who can afford billions for transport, marketing, bribes and so on won’t lack Sh2 million to pay fines. They should amend the gazette notice to read ‘billion’ and politicians will think twice before they break the rules.” His contact is [email protected]

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.