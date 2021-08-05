Why title deed of your land will be converted, replaced

Title Deed

A land Title Deed. 

Photo credit: File

By  Ibrahim Mwathane

What you need to know:

  • The number, and the physical title deeds, to all parcels of land now have to be changed to conform to the new numbers on the cadastral map.
  • However, the owner’s name, size, shape and all interests and liabilities on a parcel won’t be changed.

Registration of title to land in Kenya dates back many years. But the law that supports registration of title to land has kept changing. Over the years, titles have been issued under the Indian Transfer of Property Act, the Land Titles Act, the Government Lands Act, the Registration of Titles Act and the Registered Land Act. 

