Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Why it’s prudent to digitise land record management

Farida Karoney

Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney launches Ardhisasa communication strategy on December 23, 2020.

By  Ibrahim Mwathane

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is now well-positioned to share land information widely, increasing its value.
  • The security of land records will be enhanced, double allocation eliminated and rent-seeking greatly reduced.

Land is central to Africa’s economy. Good land management is, therefore, a prerequisite to unlocking its full potential. Hence, technology has become a helpful tool. The “Framework and Guidelines on Land Policy in Africa” underscores the importance of computerised land information management systems to African Union member states. Manual systems, they observe, are inaccessible and expensive to the user public and need to be redesigned and technologically upgraded.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.