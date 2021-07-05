How wrong use of registry maps disturbs the peace

Land mapping

Where there is disparity between the size of a parcel as determined from the undisputed boundaries and that stated on a title, the size as determined from the boundaries should be used to guide the transaction. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By Ibrahim Mwathane

What you need to know:

  • After adjudication, landowners were advised to make physical boundaries that could be seen from the air.
  • Most people planted hedges. The visible boundaries were then overflown and photographed, and maps to support titles subsequently derived therefrom.

A while back, a friend called me, sounding excited. He had just bought a cadastral map, or registry index map, reflecting his property. A road that passes next to his land and has been is use for years didn’t reflect on it. He wanted to close it. But I restrained him.

