Why Kenyan nurses must reinvent themselves, explore new avenues

The nationwide nurses’ industrial action is in its second month with no end in sight to it — at least not if the flying court orders and back-and-forth memoranda are anything to go by.

Nursing is touted as the noblest profession with many going as far as christening it as a call from the Good Lord. However, these glowing adjectives do not cater for the needs of the nurses, neither do they pay the bills.

Nurses must realise that, since the invention of the profession in the country, they have always gone on strike. They have always fronted almost similar complaints, which largely get ignored. They then return to work with hurriedly signed pieces of paper which the government never implements, inviting more industrial actions a short while later.

A story is told of how the lion will always be the bad guy in the story of the seasoned hunter. If I can paraphrase it, until nurses learn to tell their own stories and shine in their own glory, the public and other healthcare cadres will always demean them.

Kenyan nurses have recoiled from leadership roles, hidden from politics and shied away from the media, And, in their place, the ‘hunters’ are writing the story. It is time to reimagine and reinvent ourselves.

Excellent entrepreneurs

The nursing curriculum is, arguably, one of the most intensive in the world. It teaches nurses not only to be good clinicians but also excellent entrepreneurs. It, therefore, breaks my heart in several different spots to see nurses live hand to mouth in Kenya on salaries that are beneath contempt.

It disheartens me to see nurses being treated like the inside of a fishpond by hospital administrations and the public alike. Because one sin is never enough, nurses bear the brunt of all medical negligence.

It is interesting how public hospitals are at a standstill because nurses are on strike and yet when they return they get the short end of the stick.

In this 21st Century, nurses need to take advantage of opportunities surrounding them and soar to the highest skies.

There is a growing need for nurses in the Western countries. It is now even easier with the Covid-19 pandemic. All the Kenyan nurses should do is dig into the internet and find out which country offers the best terms and services.

Understand medical concepts

Furthermore, nurses understand medical concepts in the simplest of terms. They are also more approachable compared to medical doctors. This is an opportunity for them to capitalise on patient teaching and make money while at it.

YouTube channels are a great investment that Kenyan nurses must explore. It not only gives you the satisfaction of making a difference in the lives of members of the public but also gives you the much-needed cash.

There are many things to talk about as a nurse. Some of you are great storytellers; tell it. Some of you are great at explaining things; do it. Do something that is uniquely yours and run with it.

Writing is another avenue that nurses must explore. It is not enough to be on social media with pseudo accounts. Show up and show off. Remind your audience that you are a nurse not through your pretty uniform but the content that you have. Bev your own brand and let society adjust.

Covid-19 vaccination

This is how we reclaim the glory of our profession. Make use of blogs and avenues like Quora and Reddit, to name just two. Contribute to the local dailies and stay abreast with the biosphere you are living in.

When health matters are being discussed, nurses must represent themselves. It is sad to see health policies being left largely to one cadre. Nurses need to rise to the occasion. They have doctorate degrees and specialties that need to be put to work. We have nurse researchers who should be telling us what to expect with Covid-19 vaccination. We have nurse economists who need to be in the county financial planning committees.

Neonatal and paediatric nurses need to think about setting up nurseries and baby-minding agencies. Renal nurses need to think about home dialysis and conservative management of kidney disease. Nurse-midwives need to tackle problems related to pregnancy and childbirth at the home setup.

These are just examples of what today’s Kenyan nurse must do to change the narrative. Nurses could be the backbone of healthcare but, until they show up and show off, we have a few more strikes to go.

