When traditional dispute resolution methods are a double-edged sword

Amina Gedow

Mandera Woman Rep Amina Gedow calls for abolishment of Maslaha in the county after a woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband. Ms Gedow was addressing mourners in Mandera on July 9, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Samantha Oswago

Advocate of the High Court

What you need to know:

  • Every community in Kenya has some semblance of Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanisms.
  • The formal Kenyan justice system is perceived as complicated, lengthy and often inconclusive. 

The Constitution recognises Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms for many reasons, including that they are efficient and would greatly help in decongesting the courts. That was alluded to and reinforced by then-Chief Justice Willy Mutunga on the commencement of the Judicial Marches Week in 2012.

