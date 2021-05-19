Scale up impact of FGM ruling on human rights

Female genital mutilation

Nyamira County residents and children take part in a walk to celebrate the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence along Kisii Chemosit Highway on December 5, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Samantha Oswago

Advocate of the High Court

What you need to know:

  • FGM is outdated and serves no beneficial purpose to the victims.
  • On the contrary, it applies marriageability as a quality to girls as young as nine, directly disrupting their right to education and affordable healthcare.

The court’s dismissal of the female genital mutilation (FGM) petition in March is laudable. A medical doctor had challenged the constitutionality of the Prohibition of FGM Act 2011 and the Anti-FGM Board. 

