Milimani Law Courts

The entrance to the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi in July 2020. 
 

| File | Nation

News

Prime

Judiciary needs Sh1bn for new judges

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The Judiciary needs at least Sh1 billion to cater for the 34 judges who were appointed in June last year.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.