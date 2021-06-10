Varsities or ethnic bastions?

University of Nairobi

The University of Nairobi Main Campus in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Wafula Yenjela

What you need to know:

  • The desired change in higher education should be rooted in the naming of our institutions.
  • But they had a national face in that the staff and student populations were drawn from all corners of Kenya.

For some time in post-independence Kenya, the university exhibited a semblance of sobriety as intellectuals aspired to a better nation. Most scholars had been schooled overseas and so had internalised or merely imbibed the university’s transformational power in socio-cultural, socio-political, socioeconomic and technological spheres. 

