This is how to end poverty

Kenyans have been accused of continuous politicking, an accusation that is activated every election season. This makes our brand of politics to be highly emotional and one filled by cut-throat competition, arguments and counter-arguments as rival groups try to undo one another.

That makes some communities to engage in ethnic clashes as a lot of political rhetoric is driven by the parties at election time. Such situations lead to communities viewing one another negatively despite all of them being pawns in political games.

Politics is wrongly seen as the solution to all our problems or a cure for exclusion and marginalisation, real or imagined. The cardinal rule of politics is that it should be issue-based, inclusive and constructive and, if possible, all the communities should be adequately represented in public service.

To ensure nobody is left out, we should develop a system that rewards merit, hard work, discipline and entrepreneurship. That will reduce the over-reliance on politics for survival reasons, or where youth are (mis)used for unsustainable activities.

Reward individual efforts

In line with the theory of public goods for modern states, public services like education, health, housing, transport, employment, water, security, food and public administration services should be provided to the vast majority, albeit gradually for some. We should have a functional system that rewards individual efforts and where it pays to be educated or to do business, which makes people to have an opportunity to change their fortunes.

There should be efforts to develop the entire country while undertaking massive infrastructural developments for the insecurity-prone ones through public-private partnerships beyond budgetary allocations.

We should also adhere to meritocracy and regional balance for equitable representation in public service, and improved outcomes from agriculture and access to credit for business.

Generating more revenues to support increased service provision will free us of debt.



