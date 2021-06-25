The business opportunity in Africa’s refugee crisis

Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp

Kakuma 1 Refugee Camp, located along Kenya's border with Somalia, as pictured on June 10, 2018. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Isaac Kwaku Fokuo

The June 20th World Refugees Day was marked without much official fanfare in Africa except for a number of tweets and newspaper articles published, yet the continent is the   largest host to displaced people globally.

