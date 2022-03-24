Strong mental health policy is good for business

The Covid-19 pandemic revealed the soft underbelly of most organisations all over the world, not only from a financial or organisational standpoint but also the human resource aspect. Unlike other resources an organisation may possess, human resource is best maintained through the protection of mental health and general wellbeing.

An analogy that best describes how often mental health is overlooked at the workplace is that of how differently an employee with a broken bone on a leg vis-à-vis one with a ‘broken’ mind are treated. They are both handicaps to efficiency and should be addressed as such. However, one is invisible and, therefore, more often than not ignored and, sometimes, even punished.

Mental health is best addressed in organisations from a policy level. This gives employees and management a framework to encourage proper treatment. It increases staff morale as it lets employees know that the organisation wants to remove any stigma surrounding mental health, thus reducing discomfort when discussing any mental health issue with their direct line managers.

Finally, having a clear mental health policy can be an integral part of increasing productivity and improving the bottom line.

The mental health landscape is rife with employees who are suffering from depression, anxiety, substance abuse and burnout. Employers who want to retain and motivate productive employees and, consequently, improve their bottom line should be investing in their mental health policies. It’s no coincidence that happy employees are productive employees. Therefore, it is more or less an investment to an asset, with heavy returns.

Aspects of mental health

Ideally, a mental health policy should be developed by a legal practitioner. However, this is only when the legal practitioner is well versed with the organisation’s goals and after adequate research is constructed internally. Such legal advice should be supplemented by the professional opinion of a mental health advocate.

The final draft of the policy should be introduced to the organisation with initial training offered first to the leadership and then to other employees.

Organisations should structure mental health policies on their current capabilities and constraints. However, some useful inclusions in such a document would include confidential professional help, departmental ‘check-ins’ and ongoing education and training on aspects of mental health.

All in all, development and institutionalisation of mental health policies is a smart move, both from a humanistic and business perspective. Human resource is an asset, and such an investment will yield the desired results for the organisation and staff.

Take care of your employees and they will take care of you.