Stop exodus in flight from climate change extremes

It is usually hard to imagine that climate change would cause human displacement. Harsh climatic conditions are forcing populations in hotspots to become refugees, migrants or internally displaced persons (IDPs). People are moving from their homes in their millions in a climate ‘exodus’.

The “2020 Forced Migration Review” data shows that 547,000 people (3.6 per cent of its population) were newly displaced by extreme weather events in Somalia in 2018. IOM lists climate change among the ‘drivers of migration’, saying sudden or progressive environmental and climate changes may lead individuals to migrate temporarily or permanently.

UNHCR terms climate change as a risk multiplier, driving displacement and protection needs. It reiterates that the vulnerable in some of the most fragile and conflict-afflicted countries are often disproportionately affected and refugees, IDPs and the stateless are on the frontline of the climate emergency.

The growing trend is so disastrous that some victims are permanently displaced. The situations can lead to transboundary conflict on cross-cutting issues like natural resources, survival and sovereignty, aggravating insecurity, humanitarian response and socioeconomic growth. Lack of strong coping mechanisms and resources makes it harder for communities to adapt. Victims are not often aware that displacement is caused by climate change. Impoverished communities are left with no time to recover.

Climate adaptation agenda

Decision-makers and governments need to understand and address their repercussions for mitigation and adaptation in the context of refugees and migrants urgently and comprehensively. State and non-state actors must intentionally predict climate hazards that cause human displacement by paying special attention to migration and refugee patterns.

Migrants and refugees should feature heavily in global and national climate adaptation agenda and plans as they do not have the adaptive capacity to deal with the effects of environmental displacement. There is a need to strategise on mobility options, especially for migrants and refugees who do not have the alternative of returning to their homes.

The need for a centralised climate-induced displacement data collection and analysis to inform global, national and sub-regional strategies, policies and action plans cannot overemphasised. For improved mitigation, adaptation and cooperation, climate change actors need to invest in data to understand migration patterns as a result of climate change, especially in developing countries. But without funding, no stronger actions can be implemented. It is crucial to consider public-private funding and partnerships for successful implementation.

There is an urgent need for an integrated global and local agenda aimed at minimising displacement to mitigate the growing threat of human movement in the context of climate change. Climate change actors must, thus, collaboratively uphold human rights and implement strategies that ensure safe and noble movement for the displaced.