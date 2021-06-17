Somaliland provides region with lessons in credible elections

Somaliland’s elections

Women queue to vote in Somaliland’s elections at a polling station in Gabiley on May 31. The elections were lauded by observers as democratic, peaceful, free and fair.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Hashim Ngoma

Scholar in international relations

What you need to know:

  • The main opposition parties in Somaliland sold their manifestos to the electorates peacefully and devoid of clan connotations.
  • Despite its being a small country, Somaliland managed to deliver free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

The recent parliamentary and civic elections in Somaliland succeeded where many Horn of Africa states have failed due to authoritarian regimes meddling in the electoral process. 

