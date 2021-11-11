Rehab for alcoholic teachers is the way to go

Drunk man

Drunk man slumped over his glass and bottle of liqour.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
VeronicaOnjoro

By  Veronica Onjoro

PhD student

Mount Kenya University

What you need to know:

  • Alcohol has been blamed for broken marriages, children dropping out of school and teachers losing their jobs.
  • Most of the public workers in the rural areas are teachers and some have a drinking problem due to peer pressure.

Recently, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) issued guidelines to tame chronic alcoholism among teachers. TSC statistics show 4.7 per cent of teachers abuse alcohol. That means more than 49,000 teachers are addicted to alcohol and, maybe, other intoxicants.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.