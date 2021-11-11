Rehab for alcoholic teachers is the way to go

Recently, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) issued guidelines to tame chronic alcoholism among teachers. TSC statistics show 4.7 per cent of teachers abuse alcohol. That means more than 49,000 teachers are addicted to alcohol and, maybe, other intoxicants.

Alcohol has been blamed for broken marriages, children dropping out of school and teachers losing their jobs. TSC's move to urge heads of institutions and other teachers and their spouse to help in offering psychological support to those affected, will go a long way in helping alcoholic teachers.

Most of the public workers in the rural areas are teachers and some have a drinking problem due to peer pressure. Many of the teachers suffer alcoholism and need help. By allowing chronically alcoholic teachers to be admitted to rehabilitation facilities and be granted a 90-day leave to go through the programme, their employer is being compassionate. That will not only save teachers who are hooked to alcohol, but also their jobs.

Alcohol abuse

Alcoholism has affected many companies and some of those abusing alcohol are the best brains in the organisations. Many teachers are at home as a result of alcoholism after they were interdicted. It is good that TSC has decided to allow them to go to rehab so that they can be useful members of society.

Many a time, pictures of drums of illicit liquor that has questionable ingredients have been published. After the person consumes these brews, they are automatically addicted to it. Teachers who abuse alcohol do not go to work as required and, when they do, they are impeded by hangover from being efficient. Alcohol abuse also leads to absenteeism among the teachers and lack of concentration on their duties.

Close to 100 teachers, most of them men, have been dismissed this year. It is good that TSC has finally admitted that many teachers on its payroll have fallen victim to alcohol and offered to help those affected through counselling and rehabilitated. That is unlike past years, when they would be dismissed from service. That is a good move by TSC.