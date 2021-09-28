Disuse turning footbridges into white elephants

Buxton footbridge

A hawker walks near the Buxton footbridge in Mombasa. The footbridge is usually unused by residents.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
VeronicaOnjoro

By  Veronica Onjoro

PhD student

Mount Kenya University

A new way of protecting pedestrians is by building footbridges. But residents of some particular areas have not put these footbridges to good use, seeming to instead prefer to cross the dangerous roads on foot instead of using the facilities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.