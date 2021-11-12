Political parties' big role in deepening democracy and fuelling growth

The electoral agency this week rejected the nomination rules of 89 political parties. The shortcomings identified included lack of enforcement mechanisms for the code of conduct against violence, lack of guidelines on aspirant identification and how the parties would formulate their lists. Some lacked basics such as identities of official(s) who would sign nomination certificates.

Party nominations are a significant first step in any election. The question of fairness has dominated conversations about parties. Many aspirants felt the 2017 Jubilee and ODM processes were less than free and fair. And the Kriegler Commission concluded rigged nominations led to the low credibility of the 2007 polls.

Furthermore, many disputes in 2017 had their roots in rigged nominations. In Laikipia, for example, there were a dozen cases ranging from who should have been on the party list and who was validly nominated, to party symbols and colours.

Political parties are key institutions of a representative democracy. They create the link between the citizens’ policy preferences, their choice of representatives and government action.

Obviously a way is needed to aggregate what you and I want, or prefer, as the solution to creating jobs and increasing incomes. Political parties offer the means for us to do that. That is why any serious party must have a manifesto. And once we win, that policy platform – manifesto if you like – is then translated into the government programme.

For instance, when Narc rose to power in January 2003, its manifesto on wealth creation was translated into the economic recovery strategy for wealth creation.

Transformation of society

When I was elected in 2017, my promise to create a great county with the best quality of life was translated into the county integrated development plan (CIDP).

Unfortunately, all too often political parties are seen as vehicles of convenience by our political elite, which explains why they last only one electoral cycle. This is undesirable, as meaningful transformation of society may take more than one five-year electoral cycle.

Vision 2030, for instance, which seeks to transform ours into a middle-income, democratic, industrialising country with a high quality of life, was going to take more than five years.

The vision rests on three pillars and three enablers. Political, social and economic pillars, and infrastructure, ICT and education as the key enablers. Both the Kibaki and Uhuru administrations have done well in up-scaling all three enablers. In addition, the Constitution of Kenya 2010 was a key milestone in the reform of our politics. The social pillar remains work in progress.

A number of political parties have diagnosed correctly that rapid economic expansion is the next big thing, and that the ingredients are now in place. But most are still groping in the dark on which policy prescriptions will bring about rapid increases in productivity and consequently increases in real incomes.