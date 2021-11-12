Political parties' big role in deepening democracy and fuelling growth

Jubilee Primaries

Members of Jubilee Party queue to vote during the party’s primaries at Moi Primary School in Nairobi in April 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Party nominations are a significant first step in any election.
  • Political parties are key institutions of a representative democracy.

The electoral agency this week rejected the nomination rules of 89 political parties. The shortcomings identified included lack of enforcement mechanisms for the code of conduct against violence, lack of guidelines on aspirant identification and how the parties would formulate their lists. Some lacked basics such as identities of official(s) who would sign nomination certificates.

