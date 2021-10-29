How to create more jobs by pushing up productivity

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • There is a dearth of formal leadership training and development, particularly the role of the leader in driving industrialisation.
  • Leaders must take steps to develop skills to lead our wonderful country to industrialise.

Without manufacturing, we cannot increase productivity in agriculture and in services. Without increases in productivity, we cannot increase incomes, nor create more jobs. Our most urgent national interest is, therefore, to industrialise. It is to build a manufacturing base, because without it, we will remain a lower middle-income society.

