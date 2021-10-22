State should address these five drivers of Laikipia chaos

Two weeks ago, bandits attacked and killed three citizens, prompting the Interior minister to issue an order to intensify the security operation in parts of Kirima sub-county in Laikipia County. His order that non-residents should leave was the subject of some light-hearted comments on social media, perhaps because it came on the same week that Princeton University Trustees got regulatory approval to buy Mpala Research Centre, a 48,000-acre conservation property focused on ecology research in the County.

Yes, I said Princeton, the Ivy League university in New Jersey, USA. And they are not new in Laikipia, as they have been operating Mpala research in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, National Museums of Kenya and Kenya Wildlife Service.

But back to Kirima Sub-county. Many wonder what the drivers of this cyclical insecurity are. I see five – a plain old land grab; political instigation; resource fights; limited economic alternatives driven by lack of education, voter suppression and the vicious cycle of violence. Let us examine each briefly.

To appreciate the land grab, you have to look at the map of the conflict area rather carefully. The western-most property is Kuki Gallmann’s Laikipia Nature Conservancy (LNC). At 100,000 acres, it provides an expansive thicket for bandits to hide. Directly north of LNC lies the Louniek Settlement Scheme. Next to it, and lying north-south are Laikipia West Farmers and Mutukanio Farmers. Next to them are the smaller Narok ranch, Mifugo and Maundu ni Meri properties.

Vicious cycle of poverty

All were bought by Kikuyu peasants through land buying companies in the 1970s and 80s. The government settled Pokot pastoralists at Louniek, and Samburu pastoralists at PND, to the immediate north-east of Mutukanio Farmers. The placing of these three communities, with competing land uses – peasant farming versus pastoralism – in close proximity set them up for perpetual conflict.

On voter suppression, it is illustrative that the violence heightens every election cycle. Simply put, displaced citizens cannot register as voters in the areas where they have been chased from.

Droughts wreak havoc to grazing lands in Baringo, Samburu and Isiolo, now with increasing regularity, creating near constant migration of pastoralists in search of pasture. The rather casual attitude of the pastoralists towards notions of private property results in conflict.

Limited educational outcomes in Laikipia North, Baringo, Samburu and Isiolo have severely compromised choices for teenagers and young adults. Lastly, insecurity creates a vicious cycle of poverty. Many market centres and hamlets lie abandoned, dusty, and neglected. That means they cannot attract businesses, and, therefore, no jobs.

This cyclical violence requires a rethink of our long-term strategy. Yes, intensive police operations must and will continue. But we need to address these fundamental drivers of violence, if we are to succeed for the long term.