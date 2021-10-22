State should address these five drivers of Laikipia chaos

Elite police officers patrol Ol Moran

Elite police officers patrol Ol Moran centre in Laikipia County on September 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • Droughts wreak havoc to grazing lands in Baringo, Samburu and Isiolo, now with increasing regularity, creating near constant migration of pastoralists in search of pasture.
  • The rather casual attitude of the pastoralists towards notions of private property results in conflict.

Two weeks ago, bandits attacked and killed three citizens, prompting the Interior minister to issue an order to intensify the security operation in parts of Kirima sub-county in Laikipia County. His order that non-residents should leave was the subject of some light-hearted comments on social media, perhaps because it came on the same week that Princeton University Trustees got regulatory approval to buy Mpala Research Centre, a 48,000-acre conservation property focused on ecology research in the County.

