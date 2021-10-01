Four distinct leadership styles in Kenya’s political space

Kenya’s public space has four leadership styles. These are activist-agitators, the technocrat, consensus builders and the visionary. Let us examine each in turn.

The activist-agitator highlights the problems. On the public platform, they enumerate problems, peeves and injustices, real or perceived. They appeal to the authorities to solve these problems and correct the injustices.

They are common at senior common rooms, in middle-class entertainment spots, in member’s clubs and increasingly in the villages. They could be sipping a cold beverage or holding court at a labour corner, but they know what is wrong with Kenya, and it is definitely not themselves!

The technocrat or technopol suggests solutions, often quietly and without fanfare. Sometimes referred to as mandarins, they work in the system often for long, surviving various regimes. The good ones rise to the top.

The technocrat puts together suave sessional papers, which can be found at places such as the National Economic and Social Council, Vision 2030 delivery secretariat or Konza City Authority. Their policy prescriptions are well regarded, but often not implemented. They are choice staffers for the World Bank and the UN system.

Technopols are like me. Originally technocrats, they go into politics, possibly annoyed that politicians do not seem to understand their policy prescriptions. We are sometimes regarded as hesitant for being non-confrontational. Great in townhall settings where Powerpoint presentation aids work, we struggle with crowds.

Effective coalitions

The consensus builders rally around an issue or solution. Here you may add political realists. They do not wait for the perfect solution. Rather, they marshall others towards an objective and can create the most unlikely coalitions. Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga are ready examples. The three have created very unlikely but quite effective coalitions.

The ‘Nusu mkate’ government of Kibaki and Raila gave us Vision 2030 and the 2010 Constitution, creating devolution. It also achieved the fastest economic growth in two decades, an impressive 8.1 per cent in 2010.

Perhaps Kenya’s foremost political realist today, President Uhuru Kenyatta created an unlikely alliance with Dr William Ruto. Considering the political violence of 2007/8 pitted the Kalenjins against the Kikuyus, no one would have thought it possible for the two to work together within such a short period of time. The dynamic duo also presided over the most rapid expansion of infrastructure that Kenya has ever seen, and created technical training institutes in every constituency.

The visionary creates a compelling vision. This is also true in private firms. There is no doubt Vision 2030 is modern Kenya’s most compelling vision. It is comparable only to the now much-maligned Sessional Paper number 10 of 1965.

Over the past three decades, there have been various attempts to create a compelling vision – district focus for rural development, water for all by 2000, industrialisation by 2020 and so on. But none struck a cord like Vision 2030.