Murder exposé stirs anger and pushes UK-Kenya relations to an all-time low

Agnes Wanjiru relatives

Relatives of Agnes Wanjiru, who was murdered nine years ago in Nanyuki, display her photograph in Nanyuki town on October 25, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • The main suspects were British soldiers in Laikipia on training.
  • The Kenyan police conducted a fairly light investigation.

Kenya-UK relations were headed south this week as the National Assembly Defence and Foreign Relations Committee threatened to reject the renewal of the defence cooperation agreement between the two countries unless clear progress is made on the Agnes Wanjiru murder investigation.

