Parents must keep learners on straight and narrow during long holiday

Kibera children

Children play soccer in Kibera, Nairobi County on April 11, 2021. They are home for a lengthy April holidays this year.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Mumina Bonaya

Chief Administrative Secretary

Ministry of Education

What you need to know:

  • If last year’s long break is anything to go by, parents must do better at providing guidance, especially for girls.
  • It was also apparent that a big number of boys were left unattended, with some straying into drugs and child labour.

With the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination results out, parents and guardians must brace themselves for another long period of providing proper guidance to the youngsters.

