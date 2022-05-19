Our strength lies in our diversity, not similarities

Held every year on May 21, the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development identifies the role of intercultural conversations in pursuit of peace and growth. With the adoption in September 2015 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by the United Nations, and the resolution on Culture and Sustainable Development adopted by the UN General Assembly in December of the same year, this special day is very important, especially in multi-cultural societies such as Kenya.

The protection and celebration of cultural diversity is important in the upbringing and wellbeing of children. Children’s connection to their culture develops through their experiences. Having a strong sense of their own cultural history and traditions helps them build a positive cultural identity for themselves.

The constitution endeavors to protect cultural rights in the Kenyan context through multiple articles. The preamble of the constitution categorically recognises culture and diversity as a source of pride while Article 11(1) recognises culture as the foundation of the nation and as the cumulative civilisation of the Kenyan people. Article 44(1) speaks on every person’s right to use the language, and to participate in the cultural life, of the person’s choice.

Unfortunately, cultural differences are often an avenue of conflict.

Disruption of learning

Kenyan elections are often charged with tribal rhetoric and divisive statements from politicians as they conduct their campaigns. As a result, post-election conflicts have cultural dimensions at play. For instance, in 2007/2008, 30 per cent of the 1,200 killed persons were children. About 100, 000 children were displaced and at least 75,000 ended up living in Internally Displaced Persons camps.

Some 900 women and girls were victims of sexual violence during the post-election violence and millions of children were traumatised as well. The Kenya Human Rights Commission documented 10 electoral-related deaths of children, disruption of learning activities during the school calendar due to political campaigns and 15 cases of election related sexual and gender-based violence during the general elections held in 2017.

During such ethno-charged elections, children may also experience cultural conflicts and feel that they have to choose one culture or the other, even though they have to live in both. Alarmingly, children exposed to ethno-focused hate speech during rallies tend to use the same words on their peers. Post PEV studies have also shown that children from different tribes stop playing with each other and start holding the political views of their parents.

Children should be encouraged at all times to respect “ways of being” that are not necessarily their own and people from all walks of life. It is important not only for them, but for the peaceful future of this nation as a whole.