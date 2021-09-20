NHIF should do more to curb fraudulent acts

A member scans a finger during NHIF mass biometric registration at Wamagana Education hall in Nyeri County on June 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has contributed immensely to provision of healthcare among Kenyans.
  • For a paltry Sh500 monthly contribution, the majority poor who are subscribers can offset huge medical bills.

A recent revelation by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) of its Sh10 billion annual loss to fraudulent deals was not surprising. The information comes at a time when the health insurer is angling for more funds from employers and the public.

