Children still saddled with loads of books

The transition from 8-4-4 system of education to the 2-6-6-3 competency-based curriculum may be the greatest test in Kenya’s history of education. An education system means so much for a country. Unfortunately, we seem to gloss over matters that require candid engagement.

Two things count: Human and material resources. Without a doubt, human resource comes first. Instructors at all levels – from pre-primary to university – require thorough induction. Recently, Ministry of Education Chief Administrative Secretary Mumina Bonaya wrote in this paper an article titled ‘To meet CBC needs, reform of university study necessary’, which reminded universities to reform their modes of study since they will receive learners with unique academic characteristics.

Which set me thinking about the anticipated uniqueness of the said lot. Reading her, it is as if efficiency of CBC at basic education level is a done deal, and that universities may be the weak link. True and false. True because universities have maintained a studious silence over the matter, though there are signs of reforms being undertaken independently.

False, because there exists so many grey areas, for instance poor coordination between the ministry, Teahers Service Commission and CUE. Pray, why would the CAS address universities in papers? The good CAS should, instead, have prevailed upon her ministry to have a chat with CUE so that they lay down firm structures that will ensure compliance. The other area is the general preparedness at the basic education level.

Parents are equally crucial

I have had chats with many teachers (anyone can try this), and what comes off is troubling. In as much as it is claimed that teachers underwent training in CBC, things seem different on the ground. The much touted 21st Century skills (competencies) – collaboration, communication, critical thinking, problem solving, and digital skills – are easier said than done.

In primary school, children in lower grades, despite the new system, are still saddled with tens of textbooks, which implies more bookwork than before. And few of the numbers are storybooks that would help them improve language (more so written) and imagination, and provide ethical lessons. There is little creativity among teachers, with parents being made to buy things that children could improvise from their environments, hence enhance creativity.

This tells us that teachers are critical, and any serious government will focus on their thorough retooling before anything else. Whereas parents are equally crucial, no one should be fooled that they will be reliably involved in the actual learning of their children. Most stop at fees payment and purchase of books and stationery.

Therefore, more training of teachers is required, with more resources needed in expansion of facilities and hiring of tutors. If universities need reforms, as they do, the basic education level needs much more. And the reason is simple. CBC has two main aims. First is to inculcate competencies, and second is to place learners in pathways commensurate with their interests and capabilities.