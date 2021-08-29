Children still saddled with loads of books

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

What you need to know:

  • In as much as it is claimed that teachers underwent training in CBC, things seem different on the ground.
  • The much touted 21st Century skills (competencies) – collaboration, communication, critical thinking, problem solving, and digital skills – are easier said than done.

The transition from 8-4-4 system of education to the 2-6-6-3 competency-based curriculum may be the greatest test in Kenya’s history of education. An education system means so much for a country. Unfortunately, we seem to gloss over matters that require candid engagement.

