Reinforce the law to tackle rampant graft

bribe

Corruption is rampant in public offices.

Photo credit: File

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

Thomas Jefferson, third President of the US, asserted: “In questions of power, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution”. Have we, by means of proper legislation and consequent action, made good use of the chains that our constitution provides us?

