Let’s finance deficit by controlling expenditure, not adding taxes

Plate of ugali

Mr Stanley Omondi (with the plate of ugali) and other Nairobi residents before the reading of the budget by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on June 10, 2021. Some proposals in the budget will hurt the pockets of the average Kenyan.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group 

By  Nikhil Hira

Director

Bowmans Kenya

What you need to know:

  • So what is in the budget for the average person?
  • It is pretty much a mixture of the good, the bad and the ugly.

The 2021/22 budget is perhaps one of the most difficult ones in post-independent Kenya. The country has, like most parts of the world, been hit by a pandemic the like of which has not been seen for more than a century. The entire world went into some form of lockdown in 2020. Some countries, including Kenya, are still partially in that mode. 

