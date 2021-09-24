Lessons from Laikipia on how to scale up micro and small businesses

Peter Maina

Mr Peter Maina displays face masks at his shop in Nanyuki town on April 14, 2020. He makes aesthetic face masks for children under the Laikipia County Innovation and Enterprise Development Programme.   

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

Presidential hopefuls are working overtime to woo the vote-rich Mt Kenya region. One strategy, and by far my favourite, is pledging support to micro and small businesses. 

