Kenyans must scrutinise manifestos carefully, beware of false promises

In many swearing-in ceremonies, elected leaders are expected to hold up a holy book and declare their oath of allegiance. Likewise, when giving testimony in a judicial process, one holds up a holy book and promises to speak the truth and nothing but the truth. This is meant to be a solemn promise deep from one’s conscience.

In the same breath, a manifesto is a written declaration – a commitment to people that a party shall fulfill what they promise. Each party has its pillars and policies about what they want to fulfill.

At face value, the manifestos that political parties have presented look very good, appealing and thought through. If the promises therein were to be faithfully fulfilled – even gradually – Kenya would be transformed. We’d surely be in “Canaan.”

In the manifestos presented there is convergence on many issues that are at the heart of our country. They address issues such as health, sanitation, food, manufacturing and job creation.

But are the manifestos realistic?

Well, it is good to dream big. It is good to aim high and to think big. It is wonderful to identify problems and propose solutions. However, as they say, when the deal is too good, think twice.

The main challenge comes in implementation. There are always other factors that affect implementation of dreams. Or in other words, “things on the ground are different.” Will there be enough resources to implement all that is promised? How much is an individual or party realistically able to achieve in the first 100 days as we are often told?

Visionary leaders

Voters should interrogate the manifestos. They must critique them to see if they are achievable and not a pie in the sky. One should not be elected purely on the glamour of a manifesto. It may be an unattainable carrot at the end of a stick.

The integrity and record of a candidate must also be interrogated and scrutinised. Actions speak louder than words and history is replete with lessons. Leaders who made false promises should not be re-elected on the strength of charming manifestos. Voters must compare what was previously promised against what was fulfilled.

And promises are many this season. You cannot beat the generosity of promises made by politicians on the campaign trail. They are phenomenal. Whatever the voter wants, the politicians shall promise and nothing seems unachievable to politicians. It is a competition of promises.

These promises are aimed at arousing people’s emotions by telling them what they want to hear. Politicians read the people’s needs and respond to them with promises that match. The singular aim is to win votes.

Some promises are good and commendable – healthcare, food, water, roads, education and many others. Some visionary leaders have fulfilled their promises, and some regions have witnessed growth even under difficult circumstances due to the leaders they chose.

Some counties have achieved a lot in spite of challenges such as Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. Yet, I do not think politicians are ever serious about many of their promises. Some manifestos seem populist and aimed at stirring emotions.

Skeptical about voting

Voters should not swallow everything hook, line and sinker. When we make decisions based on whims, we pay for that. The mere popularity of a candidate may not translate into development. It is more important to show us concrete work plans, workable implementation strategies and reasonable budgets rather than mere promises.

Voters should assess their leaders based on the promises they made against what has been achieved. Blaming one’s detractors is not sufficient defence. A leader must deliver the promises made and explain any shortfalls.

It is disturbing to see the time and resources being used in campaigns which would otherwise have been used for development projects. The opportunity cost borders on immorality. If success will be achieved through handouts during campaigns, then it is no surprise that the candidates aim at amassing money for the next elections. We then get trapped in this cycle where both the candidate and the voter are equally guilty.

After repeated cycles of broken promises, voters are becoming increasingly skeptical and pessimistic about voting. This voter apathy is worrying and should be addressed to inspire hope in people to vote and especially the youth.

Kenya has great leaders with the vision to transform our country. Ironically, most view politics as dirty and therefore give it a wide berth. Others do not have the financial muscle, leaving the game open to a pool that may not have the most proficient players. We therefore end up with leaders without vision – and sadly without promise.

Prospects look good for a peaceful election. Whoever wins should be accepted and all sides serve selflessly. May we make promises that we can keep.