Higher levels of productivity key to better incomes for all Kenyans 

EPZ workers

EPZ firm Hela Intimates staff at work in Athi River on December 17, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • Many middle-class folks will tell you they have not made significant investments in the last decade.
  • Yet they can see people who seem to be operating in another economy thriving.

Economic strategy has been all the rage over the past few weeks, as politicians fumbled in an attempt to explain what they mean by their current slogans. As an economist and elected leader, I can afford to tell you what I think of those slogans.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.