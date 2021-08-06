Isiolo, Laikipia, Samburu and Baringo need long-term plan to end insecurity 

George Natembeya

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya speaks during a security meeting at Tot trading Centre in Elgeyo Marakwet County on July 7, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

What you need to know:

  • More than 71 police officers have lost their lives in the four counties since 2012.
  • The civilian death toll has been higher – 287 in Laikipia alone since 1998.

Laikipia has been in the news over rising insecurity. Many explanations have been offered for this recurring problem. Quick fixes have also been suggested amid blame games.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.