Isiolo, Laikipia, Samburu and Baringo need long-term plan to end insecurity 

Laikipia has been in the news over rising insecurity. Many explanations have been offered for this recurring problem. Quick fixes have also been suggested amid blame games.

Politicians have been blamed for not building more schools using CDF, and for political incitement. There, however, seems to be more than meets the eye.

Insecurity has been cyclical. A quick internet search shows multiple incidents going back 30 years. Many commissions have catalogued these skirmishes in dossiers such as the Akiwumi and Waki reports.

The insecurity in Laikipia is worsened by drought and politics. Drought triggers large-scale livestock movement south from Samburu and Isiolo towards the Aberdares and Mt Kenya, which are wetter.

Often the herders are armed with illegally-held AK47s. But they also have Kenya police reservists among them, which complicates things further.

Dozens of police operations have been conducted in Baragoi, Kapedo, Mukutani, Ol Donyiro and so on. But loss of lives has continued. More than 71 police officers have lost their lives in the four counties since 2012. The civilian death toll has been higher – 287 in Laikipia alone since 1998.

This calls for a new long-term strategy. First, we must significantly change educational outcomes. Even as Jogoo-house technocrats bury their heads in the sand, the 2019 population census found 75 per cent of all persons aged three years and above in Tiaty constituency have never been to an institution of learning. Laikipia North is only marginally better at 49 per cent.

Invest directly in businesses

Isiolo is at 47 per cent and Samburu at 56 per cent. These numbers mask local disparities. Samburu Central does better, with 47 per cent having never gone to school, compared to 71 per cent in Samburu North.

Second, all the dusty neglected centres such as Tangulbei, Churo, Suguta Marmar, Ewaso and Oldonyiro need to be brought back to life so that they can attract businesses and create jobs. And governments must support those business with innovative incentives.

Third, we must incentivise the young people to gain skills other than herding. For instance, 42 per cent of 14-17-year-olds, and 52 per cent of the 18-22-year-olds in Samburu have never been to an institution of learning, vastly narrowing what they can do in life.

Fourth, governments must invest directly in businesses. We could invest in the livestock value chain; from veterinary services and products, meat, hides and skins processing to production of leather products.

Finally, civic empowerment, governance and political accountability must be enhanced to change mindsets and win hearts.

The four counties belong to the Amaya Triangle Initiative. They recently committed Sh400 million for de-stocking during the current drought. They have also raised, with the Northern Rangelands Trust, Sh600 million from the European Union for this plan. The national government should supplement these efforts.