Strategic ambiguity as foreign policy tactic

Prof Ngugi Wa Thiong’o wrote a critical text of Kenya’s pivot towards the United States. It is not clear if he actually wrote the said text.

The criticism had a historical basis. It cited historical wrongs visited upon black people by White America. It criticised Kenya’s planned Haiti mission as a “sellout” project. It argued that the Haitians, who bravely overthrew Caucasians during slavery, would be astonished if Kenya were to intervene on behalf of “oppressive” America.

The statement was clearly wrong. Basing foreign policy on emotions and history is never wise. Foreign policy should be based on cold “realpolitik” calculation.

If the text was done by Ngugi — the irony of his criticism while living in the “neo-colonialist” America should stand out.

Enslaved black people

Yes, White America oppressed and enslaved black people, but leadership is about looking forward and planning ahead. Someone rightfully advised in Parliament that “politics is like a motor vehicle that does not have a side mirror; the driver only looks ahead”.

If the brave Haitians who overthrew slavery in the 1700s woke up to how their country turned out 300 years on, they would be embarrassed.

While some subsequent conditions imposed by neo-colonialist France years later impacted Haiti negatively, black Haitians are now in charge.

Haitian presidents like dictator Jean-Claude Duvalier “Baby Doc” should have done a better job. But all they did was to oppress fellow blacks. There is nothing to celebrate about ending slavery when gangs terrorise still poor Haitians today. Neighbouring Dominican Republic is 11 times richer than Haiti.

Leaders of enlightened countries map their foreign policy methodically, often underpinned by economic calculations — not over bygone eras.

Japan, for example, was bombed to oblivion by the US but went on to become America’s greatest ally post-1945. Germany was defeated twice by America in 1919 and 1944 but the US-led Marshall plan benefited the European nation most.

Jews have been oppressed by Europeans for the longest of historical periods but Israel is now underwritten by the West.

What about today’s so-called “special relationship” between US and UK now ? In the 1800s, that relationship was as rocky as the current US-Iran relationship.

It helps poor countries like Kenya to scan around the world for opportunities and ally themselves with strong partners, notwithstanding instances of historical wrongs. It is not really about the country’s dignity but where Kenya’s economic interests might prosper better.

US civil rights leader Malcom X used to describe slavery as spawning two sets of persons — field and house negros. The house negros tended to feel privileged. Therefore, the so-called US imperialism notwithstanding, if Kenya can extract some value out of US superpower status, so be it — let Kenya align with it for it is better to be a favoured house negro than a brutalised field one.

However, there are other opportunities Kenya can miss by openly siding with the West — unless of course US underwrites these costs. Economically, Kenya’s trade with US, except under the African Growth and Opportunity Act arrangement, is not as robust as that with other countries like China. Indeed, Uganda matters more economically to Kenya than the US. Key markets for the agricultural produce that earn Kenya much foreign currency are Europe (horticulture) and the Middle East (tea).

Yes, the US hosts the largest and most prosperous Kenyan diaspora which is a key source of remittances, but as a price for the new US bromance, one key point Kenya should push for is US relaxation of its visa rules.

Remember our bromance with the US also makes us more vulnerable. Kenya will attract US enemies like Al Qaeda who scout for soft targets, but that’s not reason enough to slam the doors to America's strategic rivals — that is their rivalry, not ours.

Take China, for example. Any country ignoring China purposely to make the US happy only makes an unwise foreign policy decision.

China is an economic superpower that Kenya needs. Its leadership in the renewable energy sector, for instance, makes it an indispensable economic partner.

Cheap loans

However, the US has already declared China a rival, meaning that behind the scenes, the US might pull levers against Kenya consuming Chinese tech. But how does Kenya achieve this without logical alternatives?

Regional context also matters. China remains popular and is a source of cheap loans for many struggling African countries. If Kenya requires help from fellow African countries, it cannot afford to appear anti-China.

That is why former Chinese leader Deng Xiaping’s musing made sense when he urged the Asian giant to adopt a nuanced foreign policy of “hide your brightness, cherish obscurity, and bide your time”.

If Kenya were to adopt such middle-of-the road foreign policy, then it can be friends to all international powers.

US President Franklin Rosevelt was said to be “everything to all people”. Kenya must do that — please strategic countries like US and China at the same time.

That way, Kenya gets the best of both worlds since the world is now multipolar. No shop owner ever asks a shopper the source of his/her money. All the shopper does is accept proferred money and trade. Kenya should use this logic to open its doors to all development allies.

Let Kenya be everything to everyone.