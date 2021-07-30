Mind capture major hurdle in efforts to create jobs, shore up rural incomes  

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

  • The most dramatic encounter was the ping-pong our micro manufacturer was thrown into by NTSA and KRA.
  • At stake was the registration of the now famous BJ50 tuk tuk.

Over afternoon tea with friends recently, a debate erupted on why we appear unable to fix  high unemployment and low incomes after 58 years of independence. It got me going on my own recent experiences at the hands of the national bureaucracy, as we seek to build small manufacturing enterprises in Laikipia.

