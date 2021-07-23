Kiraitu’s musings and why Kenya’s elite don’t like strong parties

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

Governor Laikipia County

In the run-up to next year’s elections, parties are rebranding. And I should know. Having been independently elected in 2017, I have my antennae out as I consider whether to remain independent or whether there is any party whose ideology is close to mine. As I scan the environment, a vexing question recurs. Why does it seem like the political elite prefer weak parties?

