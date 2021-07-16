Leaders must rise way above complaints to provide vision and solutions

Leadership is a critical ingredient in transformation in all spheres of human endeavour. This applies to both the private and public sectors. It is also true for religious organisations as well as non-governmental or non-State actors. It is, therefore, disappointing to see senior political figures complaining and offering zero solutions.

The political culture of our country is based on criticism. Political leaders rise to prominence by offering the loudest protestation, usually about what is not working and who should be blamed. And while critiquing certainly plays a role in a functioning democracy, leadership entails much more than that.

A good leader provides a compelling vision, mobilises, inspires and motivates. A leader must have clarity of vision and force of conviction. But leadership is also contextual. It must fit the times, circumstance and role.

For example, in the fight for independence, the leaders of that time had a vision of independent Kenya. Freedom and land were their clarion call.

In the late 80s and early 90s, the leaders then had a vision of a more democratic Kenya. They mobilised citizens towards that outcome, returning Kenya to multiparty politics and ultimately midwifing a new constitution in 2010.

In the 2000s, Kibaki brought Vision 2030, a blueprint to a middle-income country. Since then, most of the government programmes – in infrastructure, education, ICT and health – are aligned to that vision.

Evolve with the times

Leadership roles also evolve with the times. Before devolution, the role of the councillor was limited. Now members of county assemblies (MCAs) are at the heart of resource mobilisation and use. And Article 191 of the Constitution contemplates many instances when county legislation supersedes national legislation. So MCAs must prepare laws that stand the test of time.

In Kenya, the most urgent national interest is to industrialise. It is to build a manufacturing base because without it, we’d remain a lower middle-income society and cannot increase agricultural productivity.

Simply put, we want our farmers to use machines and modern tools. Who is making those machines and tools? We want our farmers to irrigate. Who is making irrigation equipment? We want high-quality non-farm jobs. Where will they come from?

Yet we are every day treated to the same tired menu of political slogans. The elite continue to circle one another in search of the next coalition. These coalitions are at best based on personal interest.

So even as my neighbour and friend Governor Kiraitu Murungi decries the woes of his Jubilee Party, he would do well to recall that it was an idea of convenience that he midwifed. And they did so by collapsing existing parties, not on the basis of policy, but to eliminate competition. Only the Party of National Unity (PNU) survived that onslaught.

There is a dearth of formal leadership training, particularly with regard to driving industrialisation. We must develop our skills to lead our wonderful country to industrialise.