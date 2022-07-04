Have research agenda in the next regime

As the August 9 General Election approaches, presidential hopefuls are busy selling their manifestos. The main focus of the debate has been on how to lift the majority of Kenyans out of poverty.

The Kenya Kwanza brigade has coined the populist “bottom-up” slogan to woo voters while their Azimio team has been selling to the voters their intention to cushion the poorest of the poor by providing cash transfers and free education and health services.

The Roots Party candidate has created excitement, especially among the youth, with his unorthodox approach to economic growth through legalising bhang and snake venom for export.

Notably, none of the candidates explains how they will achieve results. In the real world, fundamental changes in society are either driven by revolution or investment in research and development, which have been proven to be directly related to socioeconomic development.

Investment in research accounts for differences in levels of development among and between nations.

High levels of growth

Countries that spend a high proportion of their Gross Domestic Product on research are associated with high levels of growth while the reverse is true.

Our country’s economic blueprint, Kenya Vision 2030, recognises adoption of the ‘knowledge economy’ as a key driver in economic growth. But amid the political noise emanating from the campaigns, little is being said about investment in the country’s R&D capacity.

Kenya has several State corporations dedicated to research. But resource allocation is skewed, with the bulk of the funds going to personnel emoluments, operations and maintenance and a paltry amount left for research. This leaves them at the mercy of external actors whose agenda is not aligned with national priorities.

Stakeholders in research and higher education should aggressively engage the political class so that the next government is cognizance of the central role research plays in development.