Football woes may be rooted in local clubs

Tusker vs Zamalek

Tarek Hamed of Zamalek tumbles over Tusker FC's Bonface Muchiri during a CAF Champions League match on October 16, 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium. Zamalek won the match 1-0.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • The management problems in clubs could be reflecting very strongly in the national team.
  • Harambee Stars sources its players from clubs, mostly those that play in the top-tier leagues in the country.

The financial position of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and its management of funds, which is now a subject of investigation by a government-appointed team, could be just one among many problems hindering football performance at the national level. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.