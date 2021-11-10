Football woes may be rooted in local clubs

The financial position of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and its management of funds, which is now a subject of investigation by a government-appointed team, could be just one among many problems hindering football performance at the national level.

Although finances is a major cog in the running of sports, not only at the national level, Harambee Stars’ continuous hurtle into the precipice of dismal performances, resulting in disappointment to local enthusiasts of “The Beautiful Game”, could be directly linked to the performance of clubs.

Where there is smoke, there is fire, so the adage goes. The management problems in clubs could be reflecting very strongly in the national team and this should be the starting point in trying to resolve the disappointing performance of the national team.

Harambee Stars sources its players from clubs, mostly those that play in the top-tier leagues in the country. We have had players from the prominent clubs always securing positions in the team. The selection sometimes misses out talent that is abundant across the country. It cannot be said to be exhaustive and this could be where the problem lies.

A glaring gap in our football is lack of youth teams under FKF. Countries like Ghana and Nigeria have very strong youth teams that are competitively engaged and normally feed the national football team with players when required.

Arm-twisting

Football players, just like runners in athletics, are human too. They tire along the way and lose the shine as age catches up with them. Youth teams would come in handy to sustain the high standards of the national team.

Football managers should take a leaf from athletics managers when it comes to selection of performers. The discovery of talented energetic runners every season keeps the flame of athletics glory burning perpetually. It is always at the selection stage for national team players that the soft underbelly of football managers is exposed.

There have always been allegations of arm-twisting and unnecessary influence peddling, denying the national coach and his technical bench a free hand to pick the best. There is also the habit of changing Harambee Stars trainers within very short periods.

This denies the players the required consistency as coaches are never allowed enough time to bond with the team. Elsewhere, national team coaches stay on for years, irrespective of whether they lose or win matches. The German team is an example.

What, however, baffles is the difference between the national men’s team, Harambee Stars, and the women’s, Harambee Starlets. Both are under FKF but the women seem to have the touch to win under local coaches. Could it be that local coaches are better than the highly paid foreign ones?

Success in sports goes hand in hand with sound and prudent financial management. Player allowances and coaches’ pay can make or break the team.