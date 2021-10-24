Allow ‘Mathenge’ charcoal

Mathenge plant

Joseph Yator a conservancy volunteer of Loboi in Lake Bogoria, Baringo County, frees a flamingo from thorns of Mathenge plant (Prosopis juliflora) on December 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • The plant has been disastrous to residents of Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, West Pokot, Marsabit and other counties.
  • The weed was introduced in Kenya in the 1980s by the government and FAO as a native way of addressing desertification by reclaiming barren lands.

In the ‘Mathenge’ (Prosopis juliflora) case in 2008, a goat was brought to the courtroom to sink the point home that the plant had caused it loss of teeth. The court ruled that the plant had caused more harm than good to the environment and should be eradicated or properly managed.

