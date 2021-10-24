Allow ‘Mathenge’ charcoal

In the ‘Mathenge’ (Prosopis juliflora) case in 2008, a goat was brought to the courtroom to sink the point home that the plant had caused it loss of teeth. The court ruled that the plant had caused more harm than good to the environment and should be eradicated or properly managed.

Cases of its continued harmful effects on humans and animals have increased. When one is pricked by its thorns, the possibilities of losing limb and sometimes eyesight are very high. Livestock, which like feeding on its thorny fruits, suffer defects. The plant has been disastrous to residents of Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, West Pokot, Marsabit and other counties.

The weed was introduced in Kenya in the 1980s by the government and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) from Mexico, South America and the Caribbean, where it is a native way to address desertification by reclaiming barren lands.

It could have been done in haste without proper investigations on its characteristics — such as its prolific invasive nature, threat to other plants because it is highly poisonous to them, including animals and the environment. It has destroyed grazing fields, blocked roads and choked rivers.

Environmentalists and conservationists are of the feeling that the locals should be allowed to burn charcoal from Mathenge. The communities, however, claim that government-imposed laws and by-laws on charcoal burning hamper the fight against Prosopis juliflora. The moratorium on charcoal burning has to be lifted for Mathenge is to be eradicated.

Mathenge can make quality charcoal, which will be an economic gain to the communities. There is no readily available method to control the weed. Most Kenyans know the effects of charcoal burning on forests. The weed is of no economic or environmental value. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry, with the help of county commissioners, can ensure only Mathenge is converted into charcoal.

As pastoralists are encouraged to engage fully in farming, the eradication of Mathenge should be given top priority. There should also be further investigation or even research on its other uses.