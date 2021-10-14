Biogas cuts cooking costs

Cooking gas

The cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has shot up as a result of the recent fuel price increase.

By  David M. Kigo

What you need to know:

  • Although at the initial stage many find it costly the raw material, that is cow dung and pig droppings, are free.
  • The world is encouraging clean and green energy and methane use from farming activities.

The prohibitive cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), or cooking gas, as a result of the recent fuel price increase should pave the way for Kenyans, especially zero-grazing dairy and pig farmers, to explore the option of biogas. 

