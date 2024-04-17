Condom stigma stalling HIV war

For years, the world has been trying out different measures in a bid to reduce the spread of HIV or even eradicate it altogether.

And being the most infected and at the highest risk if the killer virus due to their risky sexual behaviours and lifestyles, the youth have always been the most targeted by this campaign.

Although the spread of HIV/Aids has been linked to a number of factors, the stigma associated with condom use remains the elephant in the room. While its use is so far arguably the surest and most convenient way to prevent the spread of HIV, unfortunately, many shun the condom.

Many opt for Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) drugs, which are not safer. The latest statistics show 41 per cent of the 17,680 new HIV infections in adults are among youth aged 15 to 24, which is also the demographic that mostly shuns condom use.

Religious beliefs is one reason many refuse to use a condom, viewing it as a sin. The extreme groups prohibit the use of contraceptives in general. Secondly, youth in a stable relationship opt not to use condoms because their partner may suspect them of infidelity and unfaithfulness. Thirdly, some youth believe that condom use reduces sexual pleasure.

The best approach to fight condom stigma is to provide proper sex education in the society. The correct knowledge will ensure a healthy sexual life for all. Everybody should join the war against HIV.