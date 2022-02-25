Bolstering healthcare beyond the pandemic 

A nurse administers Covid-19 vaccine to a member of the public at Kencom Bus terminal on December 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Amin Mawji

Diplomatic Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network

Aga Khan Development Network

What you need to know:

  • The pandemic has affected us all, collectively and personally, albeit in unequal measure.
  • Much has been written about why Africa appears to have been spared the worst effects that many had predicted.

It has now been two years since Africa identified its first case of Covid-19. The pandemic has affected us all, collectively and personally, albeit in unequal measure. The situation is still unfolding but as we look back on our collective experiences, what have we learnt so far?  

