Ban on politics in church is a big dilemma

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto exchanges greetings with Father Cleopas Osero after a Holy Mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Bahati, Nakuru County on August 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Richard Soi

When the Anglican Church of Kenya archbishop, Rev Dr Jackson ole Sapit, banned politicians from the pulpit, it may have taken them by surprise: They have always assumed that the Church must accord them the privilege.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.