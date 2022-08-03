Avoid utterances that can plunge Kenya into chaos

Tolerance among the political players will play a crucial role in enhancing peaceful elections next week. Being a transition poll, the stakes are high. It is important to remind Kenyans of the need for the country to emerge from this poll more united and peaceful. We have been there before and the experience was horrible.

The post-election violence of 2007 is a bad reminder and was a culmination of the drums of war that were hit long before the elections. Those seeking the presidency, a symbol of unity, must rein in their foot soldiers who preach politics of animosity.

Rival political parties and their supporters need to co-exist and seek peaceful means of resolving political differences without resorting to violence. They should also refrain from making derogatory speeches that border on ethnic and other forms of hatred.

There is a need for political leaders to continue working towards enhanced unity and peaceful co-existence among different political parties with divergent views and ideological differences that largely exist in theory.

Just like in other democracies, ours is based on universal suffrage where each citizen has a right to choose leaders of their choice in an election. The principle is also based on the belief that the citizens will do so without hating another person’s choice.

Strengthen our democracy

Kenya has been a good example of peaceful co-existence among people of diverse backgrounds who have joined hands in tackling crises that have affected us on many occasions since independence.

However, living peacefully together has been threatened in every electioneering period, and that’s why we must remind those seeking elective positions do so without making utterances that can tear us apart.

Kenya has been a beacon of peace in the region and continent since independence.

Peace in Kenya is a priceless commodity whose value should be jealously preserved and extended beyond our physical borders.

We only have one country that we must guard as we carry on the business of strengthening our democracy through elections. Let us ensure violent-free, fair, transparent, free, and credible elections on 9 August.

All Kenyans have a common destiny no matter their political party affiliation, tribe, or religion.







